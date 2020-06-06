Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Date Details Reportedly Leaked as Samsung Looks to Unveil Flagships Through an Online Event

We’re only a few months away from the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch, but unlike the previous events, Samsung will be forced to take its Unpacked one online in 2020. Additionally, the Korean giant is most likely aiming to eliminate some of the problems emanating from the Galaxy S20 series, attempting to make it the best flagship smartphone launch from the company to date. It’s also possible that the unveiling of both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 happens earlier, as launch date details have apparently surfaced. Let us take a look at them in detail right away.

Samsung Could Be Aiming for an August 5 Launch Date for Its Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2

A new report states that both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will be unveiled during Samsung’s online event on August 5. The report states that internal discussions are being held concerning the event, meaning that it is possible for the date to change according to the current situation. Looking at the global pandemic, it’s very unlikely that Samsung will be holding a physical launch event for its products. Other companies have taken the online approach and unveiled products accordingly, so Samsung will also be looking at the same formula.

As for the event itself, it’s possible there are a total of four products getting unveiled soon. One is the Galaxy Fold 2, whose display size details have already been shared with Ross Young. It was also reported that the Galaxy Fold 2’s mass production had started, with a release possible during the month of August, but no specific date was provided. Coming to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, it was mentioned on countless occasions that there would only be two models arriving; the regular Galaxy Note 20 and the slightly larger Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

Tipsters such as Ice Universe and Ross Young said that there wouldn’t be a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, until this very name popped up in a Bluetooth SIG filing, revealing that Samsung might have other plans down the road. Another change possibly arriving to the Galaxy Note 20 is an upgraded chipset called the Exynos 992. Samsung will apparently ramp up production of its upcoming 5nm chipset in August, which is only fitting seeing as how the rumored launch date of both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 is August 5.

Of course, the aforementioned release date is subject to change, so make sure to treat this information with a pinch of salt and we’ll return with more details.

