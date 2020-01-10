Samsung Galaxy S11 / S11+ Design and Screen Sizes Confirmed by Screen Protector Maker at CES 2020

While we know a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20, depending on who you ask), we're going to have to wait until February to find out if those rumors are true. We know that there will be at least three variants of the device (not counting the 5G one). At CES 2020, we stumbled upon what appears to be screen protectors for the Galaxy S11 series and it tells us something that no previous leak did.

Galaxy S11 screen protector vendor confirms four variants with varying screen sizes

Last year, Samsung offered a 'budget' option in the form of the Galaxy S10e. Based on what we can see in the images, Samsung might add a fourth device this year. So, we'll get the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and the Galaxy S11 Ultra. Just what will the Galaxy S11 Ultra bring to the table? It's hard to tell at this point. Perhaps that is merely the 5G-ready variant of the lot and Samsung decided to give it a less boring name.

If you pay close attention to the image below —near the bottom left corner, specifically. You might need to zoom in a little— you'll see that there is a Galaxy S11 Ultra in the works. It also tells us more about the screen sizes of the devices. As expected the Galaxy S11e and the Galaxy 11 will have the smallest 6.2-inch panel. The Galaxy S11+ will come with a 6.7-inch panel and the Galaxy S11 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch panel.

Furthermore, there seems to be some confusion around the naming scheme. Some units call it the Galaxy S20 while others call it the Galaxy S11. The latter could very likely be a placeholder name, as leaks suggest that Samsung will very likely call its 2020 flagship the Galaxy S20.









The screen protector also tells us that Samsung will stick with the Note 10's centered hole-punch camera approach for the Galaxy S11 series. There appear to be no more dual front camera shenanigans this time around. Furthermore, the marking around the fingerprint scanner indicates that Samsung will stick with the ultrasonic variant.

Last year, a leaker said that the difference between the Galaxy S10 series and the S11 series would be mind-blowing. Based on what we've seen so far, that statement could very well be true. The problem is, you'll very likely have to shell out upwards of $1,000 for a device. You can always for the more reasonably priced Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to save a few bucks.

