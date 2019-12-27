Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Render Gets Updated; More Uniform Lens Pattern

A previously leaked Galaxy S11 Plus camera render hinted at the possibility of a setup with seven sensors at the back, which sounds outrageous. Leakster Steve H.McFly, better know as OnLeaks in the Twitterverse, now says that those images were based on an early prototype. Now, he has a new render of a more recent prototype. As with the older image, this one also implies that the phone will be loaded in the sensor department, but the arrangement of those cameras will be more uniform, as you’ll soon find out.

New Arrangement of Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Shows Four Large Sensors, and Possibly Two Smaller Ones

The new Galaxy S11 Plus camera render is apparently based on the final prototype, which sounds logical as the flagship lineup is expected on February 11, according to a new rumor. Thus, we can assume that the South Korean giant has now finalized the design. Looking at the images, it seems like the Galaxy S11 Plus will have a rectangular bulge at the back to house the different modules.

Galaxy S11 Plus Rumored to Offer a Much More Secure 3D Facial Recognition System Using a Single Front-Facing Camera

It appears that the phone will have four main cameras, including a 108MP unit which will apparently use the 9-to-1 pixel binning technique to churn out a single 12MP 2.4µm image. Other than that, there is supposedly one periscope module for 5x optical zoom, and possibly an ultrawide-angle sensor too. Apart from that, it seems like the phone has two Time of Flight (ToF) sensors, but this is pure speculation and we’ll find out the final configuration in the coming weeks. Lastly, a flash unit can also be seen.

Next up, the #GalaxyS11Plus...?

It appears the renders I shared one month ago were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout.

Here an updated render based upon the latest prototype I got and which depict what I assume is the final configuration... pic.twitter.com/IhUWdQh9JN — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019

According to a previous report, the Galaxy S11 Plus is going to be Samsung’s ‘nuclear’ weapon, thus we can expect the camera system to be pretty capable. With these many sensors, we can surely expect the phone to churn out great images, provided it’s accompanied by good software processing. Otherwise, as we have seen before, the number of sensors doesn’t really matter if a phone lacks on the software front (HMD, we’re looking at you).

As the year comes to a close and the purported launch date of the Galaxy S11 is nearing, we can expect to hear more details in the coming days so watch this space for more updates in the future.

