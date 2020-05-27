Galaxy Fold 2 Launch May Happen in August as Samsung Reportedly Starts Mass Production of Second Foldable Flagship

With Samsung having kicked off mass production, the Galaxy Fold 2 launch looks to happen during the month of August. According to previous reports, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to feature upgraded internals and a cheaper price tag, but don’t get your hopes up in picking one up while maintaining a heavy wallet because it will still cost you a pretty penny.

Mass Production Orders Includes Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) Technology - Pricing Details Also Included

The Galaxy Fold 2 could include Ultra Thin Glass technology, making it only the second foldable smartphone after the Galaxy Z Flip to utilize this technology. According to the report obtained from South Korean sources, the production order was given in the last several days for this glass, and it should make the Galaxy Fold 2 a lot more durable than its predecessor, the 2019 Galaxy Fold.

While there’s no exact date when the Galaxy Fold 2 launch will take place, it’s expected that the foldable flagship will be unveiled during the same time as the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. The Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected to be cheaper than its predecessor though not by much. Previous reports have mentioned that the handset will be $100 less than the Galaxy Fold 2, meaning that the model may start from $1,880 instead of the $1,980 price tag stamped on the Galaxy Fold.

Start mass production of Galaxy Fold 2 parts

- According to the article, parts manufacturers with relatively long lead time seem to have started production first. source : https://t.co/a9bBwj2AOk — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) May 27, 2020

Additionally, Samsung is expected to ramp production of the Galaxy Fold 2 to new heights but it’s likely that the increased number of units isn’t expected to help deliver a massive boost to Samsung’s revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then again, if there were 500,000 units of the original Galaxy Fold produced, then we should probably be looking at one million units of the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung may also deliver some extra goodies when it opens up pre-orders shortly after the Galaxy Fold 2 launch and it rightfully should.

If customers are paying nearly $2,000 for a smartphone, then freebies should be part of the package. In any case, we should mark our calenders for August, and see how different the Galaxy Fold 2 will be from the original model.

News Source: Twitter (Sleepy Kuma)