Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 992 With Cortex-A78 Cores to Reportedly Enter Mass Production in August

There was an earlier report talking about the development of a more powerful and efficient Exynos 992 that could be found in the Galaxy Note 20. This would be considered as a major improvement, especially after the news spread that the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20 models were suffering from overheating, battery life, and autofocus issues, with the Galaxy S20 Plus being beaten by a mid-ranged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in a gaming test. Now according to a different source, Samsung is ready to kick off mass production of its 5nm EUV chipsets starting in August, and the first member could be the Exynos 992.

Samsung Could Have the Final Say Whether the Exynos 992 Becomes a Part of the Galaxy Note 20 Series or Not

According to ZDNet Korea, the next SoC from Samsung will be called the Exynos 992, and with mass production reportedly kicking off soon, it’s almost confirmed that the chipset will be a part of the Galaxy Note 20 internals right? Not quite, as Samsung will dictate the final word, and we’ll keep you in the loop and provide you with more updates in the future.

The Exynos 992 isn’t going to be using any of Samsung’s next-generation Mongoose cores. Instead, the SoC will rely on performance from the ARM Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU architecture. In theory, this will result in a 20 percent more efficient processor when compared with the existing Cortex-A77 on the Exynos 990, while on the graphics side, we’ll see 25 percent better performance than the Mali-G77. However, the Exynos 992 might not be the only silicon being developed on Samsung’s 5nm EUV node.

Tipster Ice Universe claims that the South Korean giant is working on an Exynos 1000 and it could be the first to arrive with a custom AMD GPU. In fact, a leaked benchmark surfaced before, revealing an Exynos SoC paired with an AMD GPU, and this package actually beat the Snapdragon 865 in synthetic tests, showing that there’s potential over the horizon. Sadly, this AMD GPU solution might not be seen in the Exynos 992 but if there are improvements over the Exynos 990, we’re sure a lot of potential customers will be satisfied with Samsung’s progress.

Now it’s only a question of whether we’ll see the chipset in the Galaxy Note 20 family or not.

News Source: ZDNet Korea