The seventh-generation iPad is our favorite iPad for a lot of reasons. But when it comes to raw power, the iPad Pro takes the cake. And we’re not even talking about the newly announced 2020 iPad Pro here. We’re talking about the iPad Pro from 2018. That iPad Pro is essentially the same as the new one as thanks to the processor. This translates to the most obvious thing in the whole world - just save money and grab a good deal on the 2018 iPad Pro if you can. And what do you know, we happen to have a solid one with us today!

The deal is on a renewed 2018 iPad Pro with 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It features 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi capabilities and comes in Space Gray. Just to give you an idea how much you’re saving here - a brand new 128GB base model 2020 iPad Pro will set you back $799. You’re saving $50 instantly and getting twice the storage in return, which is nothing but great in our books.

Both tables have the exact same Liquid Retina display, the same great design, the same level of performance, the same USB-C port and same Face ID sensors. So, if you’re ready to take the leap, head over to the link below and secure yourself a piece. Renewed devices tend to sell out very fast!

