If you’re quick enough, you can get yourself a renewed iPhone XR in White with 64GB of storage for just $458. That’s just $58 more than an iPhone SE.

Skip the iPhone SE and Just Get the iPhone XR in White Today for Just $458 Renewed, Fully Unlocked, Complete with 4G LTE Support

The iPhone SE might be everyone’s everyone’s favorite smartphone right now, but the iPhone XR is an even better deal if you are taking the renewed route. You end up getting a larger and better display, a modern design, Face ID and more. And today, Amazon’s renewed section is offering the iPhone XR for a low price of just $458.

The phone on sale is available in White color. Though there are more color options available, but you will end up paying more for them, keep that in mind. Furthermore, you get 64GB of storage for apps, games and files, which is more than enough for a lot of people. Even if you do run out of space, you always have the option to take the cloud storage route, or just spend extra money on getting the 128GB model, which is also available for quite cheap today.

This model ships with the A12 Bionic chip, which is surprisingly fast even when compared to modern flagships of 2020. And as mentioned above, you get a larger display, which is 6.1-inches. That display features True Tone, has wide color gamut, and supports playback of HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

You get a set of loud stereo speakers, a waterproof design, fast wired charging as well as 7.5W fast wireless charging. There’s nothing more you want in a smartphone, believe us.

Since this is a renewed device, therefore you can expect it to ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining. It will ship with an MFi-certified Lightning cable and wall adapter. You won’t get any sort of headset in the box, so you have to supply your own.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, White - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $458

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deals: