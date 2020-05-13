The iPad 7 with 10.2-inch Retina display is back in stock on Amazon and is currently discounted to $279, down from its $329 retail price.

Grab the Seventh-Generation iPad with 32GB Storage and Wi-Fi for Just $279

We really can’t get enough of the iPad here, and whenever a deal drops on one, we take it upon ourselves to present it to you. And right now, our favorite iPad, the seventh-generation model, is discounted to just $279, down from its usual $329 MSRP.

The iPad 7 is a wonderful tablet in a lot of ways. It really takes the ‘value for money’ term to the next level. For just $279, you get a tablet that packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, a speedy A10 Fusion chip, Smart Connector and Apple Pencil support. If given a chance, this iPad can be your only computer for day to day tasks. In fact, this is the perfect tablet to have if you go to school or college. Writing down notes using the Apple Pencil is nothing but magical.

The fact that the iPad 7 runs iPadOS right out of the box is a huge win in itself. You get access to thousands and thousands of apps that are tailor-made for the iPad itself, taking full advantage of the 10.2-inch screen real-estate. Then there’s the amazing multi-tasking features, allowing you to run multiple apps on the screen to get things done in a zippy fashion.

Deals like this tend to sell out way too fast. So, if you need an iPad in your life right now for whatever reason, then head over to the link below and hope that you didn’t miss the sale.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $279

