Step up Your iPhone Game with a Renewed iPhone XR for a Low Price of Just $459 Today in an Exquisite Coral Finish

iPhone XR offers real great bang for the buck. But if you manage to get the smartphone for an even lower price then that's an even bigger win. And right now, you can, for just $459, instead of Apple's $599.

For just $459, you get a smartphone that is powered by the A12 Bionic chip which puts a lot of flagships to shame even in 2020. But that's not all - you even get one of the world's most advanced and color-accurate LCD panels in the Liquid Retina display. It is edge-to-edge, it's bright, and it makes content look absolutely wonderful. The screen has a size of 6.1-inches.

You even get Face ID, allowing you to jump into your home screen with a quick glance at the front of the phone. You can even use Face ID to authenticate payments and enter passwords without having to type them in.

The iPhone XR features one of the best cameras around. The one on the rear shoots 12-megapixel photos and can record video in up to 4K at 60 frames per second. The front camera, on the other hand, features a 7-megapixel sensor for sharp selfies and FaceTime calls. Everything is topped up with Smart HDR so that your images look perfect every time you tap on that shutter button.

There is a lot to love about the iPhone XR even in 2020, and it's a great smartphone to get if you are looking to save some money while jumping onto the 'modern' bandwagon as well.

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Coral - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $459

