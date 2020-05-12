Renewed Google Pixel 2 Back in Stock for Just $137 Fully Unlocked

The renewed Google Pixel 2 Android smartphone is back in stock for a low price of just $137. Grab one now before stock runs out again!

Google Pixel 2 with Snapdragon 835, Android 10, 4G LTE, Fully Unlocked and Renewed Going for Just $137

If you are looking for the ultimate Android smartphone without destroying your wallet then the Google Pixel 2 is a great phone to buy in 2020. Not only it features Google’s latest software update - Android 10 - but packs a serious amount of punch in terms of performance as well. Right now the phone can be yours for just $137 if you are buying renewed.

The phone packs a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor and features 4GB of RAM. The particular model on sale comes with 64GB of storage onboard which might not sound like enough, but thanks to Google’s free Photos service, you don’t have to worry about deleting photos and videos in order to make room for new ones. Then there’s the 5-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution that will make your content look ultra-crisp. Given that this phone has a 5-inch panel, it means that this particular phone is extremely compact in terms of size and should cater to a lot of users out there that demand nothing more than portability above everything else.

While the Pixel 2 might not feature wireless charging, but thanks to the USB-C port, you can charge up the phone at blistering fast speeds thanks to Power Delivery. Just make sure you are using a compatible USB-C power adapter with the phone in order to take full advantage of the fast charging capabilities.

Buy Google Pixel 2 64 GB, Black Factory Unlocked (Renewed) - $137

