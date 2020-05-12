Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with Cellular Can be Yours for Just $379 Today

In what appears to be an extremely rare deal, the iPad 7 with 32GB of storage and cellular capabilities is discounted to $379. Save $79 instantly.

Save $79 on a Cellular iPad 7 Right Now in a Rare Deal on Apple's Entry Level Tablet

In our books, the iPad 7 is a tablet which can do everything a full-blown computer can and that too at a very low price point. And despite its low price, Apple tends to throw in a deal or two from time to time to make the tablet an even better purchase. And right now Apple is offering the base model 32GB iPad 7 with cellular capabilities for $379. Usually, this model doesn't get a discount bigger than $50, and right now it can be yours with an instant savings of $79.

What's really great about any cellular iPad is that you can pop in a SIM card and stay connected to the world regardless of where you are (data charges apply, obviously). You don't have to hunt for Wi-Fi hotspots in order to get anything done. You're always online which is nothing short of amazing.

This model on sale comes with 32GB of storage and a brilliant Silver finish. Apart from that you get a large 10.2-inch Retina display, A10 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil support and iPadOS on the software front.

Even if you don't use this iPad for work, you can always double it up as a meme or Netflix machine, which is most likely why you're reading about this deal in the first place. So, head over to the link below, add the tablet to your cart and checkout. Remember, this is a rare deal and will likely end soon.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB) - Silver (Latest Model) - Was $459, now just $379

While you are here, be sure to check out: