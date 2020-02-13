Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro Models Are Now Available on Apple’s Online Store

The 16-inch MacBook Pro addressed a vast number of complaints that users had and to make it easier on the wallet of creative professionals and other users, Apple has another offer for them. Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models are now available on the company’s store, providing a variety of savings for customers while getting the same after-sales support.

Base Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro Available From Apple’s Online Store With $360 Off the Original Price

On Apple’s online store, the cheapest refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for $2039, making it $360 cheaper than a new model. With this package, you get all of the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s accessories, which include a 96W power adapter and a 2m USB-C charging cable. In case some users are feeling skeptical about purchasing a product that’s not categorized under ‘new’, there are a few things you should know.

One User Reports That 16-inch MacBook Pro ‘Popping’ Issue Was Resolved Thanks to Latest macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Update [U]

Firstly, Apple offers a 14-day return window, so if you don’t like the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro for whatever reason, you can return it and the entire amount will be refunded. The condition needs to remain the same though. You also get a one-year limited warranty. At the same time, you can purchase additional AppleCare warranty to get extra coverage in case you feel something bad can happen to the machine in the future.

Apple has also provided details on its rigorous refurbishment process prior to putting the products on sale. This helps the company provide quality products while giving extra savings to the customer. Those additional savings can be passed onto other items like accessories that you might need to purchase later, so it’s a win-win situation for a lot of people.

So what do you think? A quality refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s giving you some savings in return. Not a bad deal by any means.

