Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Apple is expected to announce its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sometime soon. We are hearing details on what could be part of the forthcoming machines. According to the latest, the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam. Currently, we only get a 720p "FaceTime HD" camera which has been like this for a while in the MacBook Air and Pro models.

Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Peo Models to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

The leak comes from the leaker known by the name of Dylandkt on Twitter, suggesting that the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature an improved 1080p webcam across the entire Mac lineup. Apple's recently launched 24-inch iMac offers a 1080p webcam but now we are expecting the upgrade to arrive in the MacBook lineup.

Note that the webcam's quality has not changed by far, but according to Apple, the new signal processor in the M1 chip will improve image quality on the MacBooks. The leaker has been a source of accurate information in the past and if the latest leak pans out to be true, we can expect the redesigned MacBooks to come with an upgraded 1080p webcam.

Other than an upgraded 1080p webcam on the upcoming MacBook Pro models, we are also expecting an upgraded processor. The new processor will deliver faster performance and enhanced battery life on the new models. Apple is also said to be changing the design of its machine and while there is little detail on the final product, we can expect smaller bezels. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated on the latest.

What are your thoughts on the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro gaining a 1080p webcam? Let us know in the comments.