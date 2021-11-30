Some 16-Inch MacBook Pro Owners Are Experiencing MagSafe Charging Issues

Apple launched the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models last month and the new machines have been received pretty well. While the design and new processors are the highlights of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple also brought back the MagSafe charging port which was dearly missed by users. However, some users are now experiencing charging issues through MagSafe. Scroll down to read more details on the 16-inch MacBook Pro MagSafe charging issue.

Some 16-inch MacBook Pro Users Are Experiencing MagSafe Charging Issue - The Laptop Fails to Charge When Turned Off

As highlighted on Reddit, some 16-inch MacBook Pro models, when powered off, are failing to charge through the MagSafe connector. The light on the MagSafe connector turns amber instead of green and does not provide power to the battery. Users have taken their concern to Apple Support which has provided users with little to no success. One user received a replacement laptop from Apple Support after lengthy back and forth visits.

So it's not just me then! I have the EXACT same issue. Went to the genius bar and they tested with a cable and charger that they have and it still had the same problem. They said they would order a new 140 watt charger for me to see it would fix it but said most likely it's a firmware issue but didn't really provide any evidence for such a thing. I went home and the next day I get a call from Apple. Someone was calling me to follow up and they asked me a bunch of questions and provided instructions to run a special diagnostics program. After I did all that they said they want to take my MacBook and its charger back and that they would give me a completely brand new MacBook as soon as they get one. I'm still waiting for that but that's where I'm currently at.

A video posted on Reddit shows that the light on the MagSafe charger repeatedly flashes amber when the MacBook Pro is closed. In addition, you can also hear repeated macOS charging sounds. The green light represents that the MacBook Pro is completely charged while the amber color reveals that the machine is being charged.

The issue seems to persist when the new MacBook Pro is turned off. When it is on and plugged in via MagSafe charger, MagSafe continues to charge normally. We will share more details on the 16-inch MacBook Pro charging issue as soon as further information is available.

