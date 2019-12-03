Just yesterday, we published a report talking about Apple potentially switching to the technologically improved mini LED backlighting for the 2020 iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, if Apple believes it’s planning to be the first notebook vendor in the market to provide such a solution, it’s Chinese competitors are most likely monitoring the tech giant’s movements very closely because according to a new report, they also have plans to introduce their offerings with mini LED backlighting technology in 2020.

Apple’s Taiwan-based Supplier Believes mini LED Technology Should Become a Revenue Generator in the Future

While no Chinese vendors intending on using mini LED backlighting have been mentioned in the latest report from DigiTimes, the publication does report that many are considering using the technology in their own notebooks for next year. The report also states that the MacBook model said to release in 2020 with a mini LED backlight will be supplied by Zhen Ding Tech. Whether or not these Chinese manufacturers will tap Zhen Ding Tech as their primary supplier or employ the services of a local firm is something we don’t know at this time.

MacBook Pro’s Butterfly Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit Moves Ahead; Apple May Need to Compensate Customers

However, it should be noted that it’s surprising to see this news from DigiTimes, given that a previous report from the same outlet detailed that display manufacturers have encountered production issues with this particular technology. Either those earlier problems have been resolved, or there’s something else going on that we’re not aware of at the moment.

In any case, for Apple, it’s not the first time the company has been rumored to switch to mini LED technology. Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that Apple’s panel provider would be LG Display, with other components that are part of the display assembly expected to be provided by TSMT, Radiant Opto-Electronics, Avary Holding, Nichia, Zhen Ding, and Epistar. The TF International Securities analyst also stated that mini LED technology would not suffer from the same burn-in issues as OLED.

Apart from this, Apple is said to introduce a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same redesigned scissor switch keyboard as the newly announced 16-inch model for an H2 2020 launch. Whether or not it will feature mini LED backlighting, we’ll find out in the future, as well as what Apple’s competitors have cooking behind closed doors.

Source: DigiTimes

