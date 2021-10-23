New Video Shows In-Depth Hands-On Look at the 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple launched the new 2021 MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips earlier this month. While the machines will start reaching out to customers next week, we still have a lot of questions about the design and how the MacBook Pro models look in real life. Luckily, new photos and videos of the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro have started appearing earlier than expected. If you have pre-ordered the new MacBook Pro models, you might want to check out what you should be looking forward to.

New Video of 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Shows The Device From All Sides

Yesterday, we covered the unboxing video of the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro. Today, a new eight-minute video of the 2021 MacBook Pro has been shared on YouTube. The video is narrated in Vietnamese but it clearly gives us an in-depth hands-on look at the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro. The user shows the device from all sides and also covers the port situation. Moreover, the thinner bezels are compared side-by-side with the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Early Unboxing Video of the 14-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Appears Online – Check it Out

Other than this, the user also covers the full-sized keyboard. We know that the new MacBook Pro models are thicker than their predecessor but we are not familiar with the real-world look and feel. However, the new video shows us the thickness of the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro against the 15-inch model. When weighed, the new MacBook Pro comes in at 2.1kg.

A different person got their hands on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro and compared it to the previous model. https://t.co/SO82XuVOPk pic.twitter.com/OKbjIxxHCK — Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) October 23, 2021

Update: It seems that the user has removed the video from YouTube.

If you are interested in getting your hands on Apple's latest machines, the pre-orders have been open since Monday. If you have ordered the new MacBook Pro, it will begin arriving at customers and be available in stores starting Tuesday, October 26. The 14-inch base model of the 2021 MacBook Pro will cost you $1,999 while the 16-inch base model is priced at $2,499. If you are waiting for the new 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro, check out the hands-on video embedded above.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.