Menu
Company

PlayStation Studios Head Teases New PC/GaaS Investments, Possible Transmedia Collaboration with FromSoftware

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 4, 2022, 05:57 AM EDT
Live Service PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst shared a couple of brief but very interesting statements to Reuters this morning. Hulst, who stepped into his current role at PlayStation Studios in November 2019 after co-founding and leading Guerrilla Games for nearly twenty years, confirmed that additional investments that would strengthen PlayStation's expansion into areas like PC, mobile, and game as a service (GaaS) are definitely possible.

Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile, and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Death Stranding Follow Up from Kojima and Several More PlayStation Titles Possibly Leak

PlayStation Studios already got bigger over the last year thanks to the acquisitions of Housemarque, Valkyrie Entertainment, Bluepoint Games, Nixxes Software, Haven Studios, and Savage Game Studios. Of course, that doesn't count the biggest investment made by Sony with the $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie since the Destiny company will remain an independent entity rather than getting absorbed into Sony's existing first-party structure.

Even so, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan had already signaled that the company's M&A push was far from over. 

In terms of future M&A activity, the answer to that is we are not at all finished with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically.

As we transition from our historic game development strategy to a much broader and much wider market reach than we enjoy today, it is very likely that inorganic stimulus will be required to help us to realise these dreams.

And to the extent that potential targets fit with our strategy, to the extent that potential targets allow us to accelerate the way in which we are able to deliver on our strategy, we will certainly consider further M&A activity to add to our business portfolio.

Indeed, a little over a month ago, Sony acquired a 14.1% stake in FromSoftware (while Tencent secured another 16.3%). Speaking about that investment in the Reuters interview, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst teased not just game development partnerships but transmedia opportunities, too.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Hopes Stoked Following Lance Reddick Tweet

You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities.

PlayStation Productions is Sony's branch dedicated to bringing game IPs to the small and/or big screen. It is a big pillar of the overall strategy, as the upcoming adaptations also influence remakes and remasters. Needless to say, Bloodborne fans would love to get a remaster and PC port of the first game ahead of a TV/movie adaptation and a game sequel. Only time will tell, though.

Products mentioned in this post

Bloodborne
USD 17
Returnal
USD 70

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order