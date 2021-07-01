Sony Acquires Dutch PC Porting Specialist Nixxes; To Provide HQ In-house Tech & Dev Capabilities for PlayStation Studios

Sony has announced that Dutch PC porting specialist, Nixxes Software, will be joining PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group.

The Utrecht-based studio will provide high-quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios. Dutch Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, announced the news through Twitter just now.

“Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios”, Hulst wrote. “It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware.”

An interesting acquisition by Sony as Nixxes has long served as a technical studio focusing on PC ports for various titles from Square Enix, including the recent Tomb Raider games, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Marvel’s Avengers.

“I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE,” said Hulst. “They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”

“We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,” said Jurjen Katsman, Founder & Sr. Director, Development, Nixxes. “We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”

Based on the studio's previous projects, it appears likely that the Dutch technical studio will be focusing on bringing more PlayStation first-party titles to PC - in line with what Hulst said earlier this year.

"We’re still early on in our planning for PC", the head of PlayStation Studios said in a recent Q&A. "And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years."

Hulst added, “I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game."

Earlier this week, Sony announced that it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque. In addition, a leaked image might have revealed that Sony has also purchased remake studio Bluepoint Games - the American-based studio responsible for the PS5 Demon's Souls Remake, and numerous successful PlayStation 4 remakes, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Gravity Rush Remastered, and the ever-popular Shadow of the Colossus.