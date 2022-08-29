PlayStation Acquires Mobile Studio Savage, Promises Mobile Effort Will Be Additive

Today, Sony's PlayStation division announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, a game development team based in Berlin and Helsinki with a focus on developing action games for mobile platforms.

CEO and co-founder Michail Katkoff introduce the team to PlayStation gamers with the following words:

Established in 2020 and led by myself and fellow Co-founders Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus, Savage Game Studios was born of our many years of mobile game development experience spanning a number of massively successful global IP. Our guiding vision was a creative space where experimentation and taking risks weren’t warily avoided, but rather eagerly embraced. We’ve all worked at big studios and while we respect the advantages of ample resources, we wanted to stay small and nimble so we could call our own shots.

“So why then,” you may be thinking to yourself, “would you join PlayStation Studios?” We made this deal because we believe that PlayStation Studios’ leadership respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed, and because they too are not afraid to take chances. All of that, plus the ability to potentially tap into PlayStation’s amazing catalog of IP and the fact that we will benefit from the kind of support that only they can provide… The harder question to answer would be “why not?”

On behalf of everybody at Savage Game Studios, thank you for having us. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on!

PlayStation Head of Studios Hermen Hulst also reassured fans that the mobile effort will add to, rather than take away from, the existing console offering and the growing PC initiative. Savage is already working on a triple-A live-service action game.

Our mobile gaming efforts will be similarly additive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games. Savage Game Studios is joining a newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which will operate independently from our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.

I hope you’ll join me in welcoming Savage Game Studios into the fold, and that those of you who enjoy mobile gaming in addition to console or PC will look forward to what they have in store. They’re already working on a new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game.

How do you feel about PlayStation going big on mobile? Let us know in the comments!