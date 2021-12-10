PlayStation Acquires God of War and Halo Infinite Support Studio Valkyrie Entertainment

PlayStation Studios is expanding yet again, as today they announced they’re purchasing Valkyrie Entertainment. The Seattle-based studio may not be a household name, but Valkyrie is a significant grab, as they’ve served as a support developer for a wide range of high-profile games, including God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, and Valorant. At the very least, this means a lot of competitors are now going to have to look elsewhere for development backup.

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

God of War PC Features Trailer Shows Off 4K DLSS Gameplay, PC Requirements Revealed

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst had the following to say about the pickup…

Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio which has produced high-quality work on a range of platforms from console to PC, and a variety of styles from action to games-as-a-service titles. Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by every team at PlayStation Studios as we continue to focus on delivering extraordinary gaming experiences.

Meanwhile, Valkyrie Entertainment founder Joakim Wejdemar touted his company’s history and future with PlayStation.

Since 2002, we have contributed to well over 100 titles, including great PlayStation franchises, such as God of War, InFamous, and Twisted Metal. In our next chapter, we are excited to continue our relationship with some of the most talented teams in the world, expanding and contributing to the portfolio of amazing games available for PlayStation fans.

PlayStation Studios’ acquisitions usually aren’t as flashy as Microsoft’s, but they all serve a purpose, and it’s pretty clear this addition is meant to bolster the output of their various West Coast studios, such as Sony Santa Monica, San Diego, and Bend, as well as Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch.

What are your thoughts on the latest PlayStation acquisition? A good move on Sony’s part?