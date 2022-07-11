Menu
Company

PlayStation’s Purchase of Haven Finalized, Mark Cerny Involved in the Studio’s R&D Work

Nathan Birch
Jul 11, 2022
Sony Haven Studios PlayStation Jade Raymond

Earlier this year, it was announced that PlayStation was planning to purchase Haven,  the new Jade Raymond Montreal-based studio currently working on a PS5-exclusive multiplayer project. Well, as of today, PlayStation’s acquisition of Haven has been finalized.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Skate 4 Footage, Map, and Online Feature Details Leak as Playtest Build is Cracked

In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Raymond provided some updates on where Haven is as a studio. The team has grown to 106 employees and is built around a “studio in a cloud” concept. Not only do Haven employees have the option for working remotely, but all their computing needs are handled by the cloud, providing even more freedom. That said, Haven has opened a physical office as well.

“The downside of starting a new studio is you have to start everything from scratch. The plus side is you get to think: 'Is there a better way to do this?' We started a studio without a physical building, or local servers, so we had the opportunity to go: ‘Is there a different way we can do this that's more efficient?' One of the things I've heard from a lot of devs in the industry during the pandemic is that they've had to really grow their IT teams to support all the people with multiple machines working from home, and trying to dial in on VPN and get access. We have zero IT in the studio because we've automated everything in the cloud. There are things like that where we're already seeing the pay off, and that's why we've decided to invest more.”

In order to bolster their cloud-based tech and other research and development endeavors, Haven has brought aboard former Rainbow Six Siege technical director Jalal El Mansouri. Apparently, Haven’s R&D efforts have also attracted the attention of Mark Cerny and other PlayStation Studios devs, who might use the tech in their own projects.

“So [Mark Cerny] is one of the main reasons we're investing so much in R&D, and in this very senior engineering team. It's not just tied to cloud but also some more forward-thinking R&D. I'm not able to say too much now, but that's obviously one of the other things that's been a big attractor and is exciting to our team with PlayStation. Of course Mark Cerny is kind of like a rockstar, too, so being able to collaborate with him is really exciting.”

It sure sounds like Haven is quickly establishing itself as one of the key players in the PlayStation Studios system. It will be interesting to see what they’re working on.

Products mentioned in this post

Rainbow Six Siege
USD 19

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order