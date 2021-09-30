PlayStation Studios Finally Acquire Bluepoint Games, Which is Working on an Original Title

Sony has finally put a ring on Bluepoint Games. The Texas-based remake specialists have been more-or-less a PlayStation second party for years now, having created remakes and remasters of Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, and Demon’s Souls and rumors of an acquisition have been swirling since last year. Heck, PlayStation Japan seemingly leaked the acquisition earlier their summer, and yet, there’s been no official announcement from Sony.

Well, that finally changed just minutes ago, as Sony officially welcomed Bluepoint Games to the PlayStation family. Bluepoint president Marco Thrush had the following to say about the move…

We’re thrilled to have officially joined PlayStation Studios! Austin, Texas has been home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing. While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same- to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision. PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community. Thanks to everyone who’s supported us throughout the years – we can’t wait to bring you more amazing games in this next chapter for Bluepoint Games!

So, what is Bluepoint working on next? Surprisingly, it’s not another remake – according to an IGN interview with Thrush, Bluepoint is focusing on “original content” going forward.

Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us.

Excited by the acquisition of Bluepoint PlayStation fans? What kind of game do you hope they’re making?