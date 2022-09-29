Sackboy: A Big Adventure Lands on PC on October 27th, Supports NVIDIA DLSS

The latest PlayStation exclusive to land on PC is Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as revealed by PlayStation Latin America's YouTube channel. The game is expected to be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 27th, though the store pages didn't go live yet.

There have been rumors about Sackboy: A Big Adventure coming to PC for nearly a year when SteamDB first spotted the game in their database. Then there was an actual screenshot leak for this title and Returnal (which is also likely about to be announced shortly for a PC release). The trailer mentions a few noteworthy PC features such as 4K@120FPS support, VRR support, Ultrawide (21:9) support, and NVIDIA DLSS support.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was a PlayStation 5 launch title, though it was also released for the PlayStation 4. Made by UK studio Sumo Digital, it brought the 2.5D platforming action of LittleBigPlanet to 3D for the first time. The game received an 8.6 out of 10 review score from our Kai Powell.

Sumo Digital's take on the Little Big Planet mascot has given this iconic character A Big Adventure that's among the best of PlayStation 5's launch titles. It's easily accessible, full of pure joy, and even a decent platformer to boot. Older audiences may find Sackboy: A Big Adventure a bit on the easier side of 3D platformers, but the challenge of hunting down every collectible bauble or pop reference scattered throughout the world will ensure players get their money's worth in this family-friendly adventure. If you wrapped up Astro's Playroom and want another lighthearted adventure to go on with your kids, I can't recommend Sackboy: A Big Adventure enough!

As a reminder, PC gamers are also about to get the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection on October 19th.