PlayStation Acquisitions Are Not at All Finished, Says Jim Ryan

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan spoke about PlayStation acquisitions during a Q&A session following yesterday's Business Segment Briefings. As transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle, Ryan said the PlayStation division is not at all finished with growing the roster of first-party development studios.

In terms of future M&A activity, the answer to that is we are not at all finished with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically. As we transition from our historic game development strategy to a much broader and much wider market reach than we enjoy today, it is very likely that inorganic stimulus will be required to help us to realise these dreams. And to the extent that potential targets fit with our strategy, to the extent that potential targets allow us to accelerate the way in which we are able to deliver on our strategy, we will certainly consider further M&A activity to add to our business portfolio.

Recent rumors suggested that Sony could acquire long-time partner Square Enix (which recently sold its Western studios to Embracer Group).

Earlier in the Business Segment Briefing, Jim Ryan provided an overview of the rationale behind the recent PlayStation acquisitions.