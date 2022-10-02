Menu
A Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation 5 Remake Is in the Works, Alongside a Multiplayer Game – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Oct 2, 2022, 06:03 PM EDT
Horizon Zero Dawn

A Horizon Zero Dawn remake is currently in the works for PlayStation 5, alongside a multiplayer game based on the series, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported by MP1st and corroborated by VGC, a remake of the open-world game developed by Guerilla Games is in development for the current generation console by Sony. While it is not yet known if this will be more of a remaster than a remake built from the ground up, the new version of the game will feature an improved lighting system, overhauled textures, improved animations, and new character models. Additionally, the new version of the game will feature the many accessibility options introduced in Horizon Forbidden West, multiple display modes and quality of life improvements.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Hopes Stoked Following Lance Reddick Tweet

Outside of that, we were told there is big focus on bringing the accessibility options that the sequel introduced. Different graphic modes will also be available, though that is a given since most PS5 games have a performance, quality, and uncapped performance to take advantage of VRR (variable refresh rate). For gameplay changes themselves, there are some subtle improvements, mostly those being the quality of life improvements the sequel brought. It wasn’t confirmed whether or not we would see flyable mounts, or a glider, though we suppose that is unlikely given to their story related importance in the sequel.

The Horizon Zero Dawn PlayStation 5 remake isn't the only entry in the series to be in the works, as PS5, PC multiplayer game is currently in development. Not much else has been revealed about this project, other that it will feature the tribes introduced so far in the series.

As it turns out, the Zero Dawn Remake/Remaster isn’t the only Horizon related project that is in the works, as we also learned from other sources (info collaborated with our original source) that a team (presumed to be Guerrilla Games) at PlayStation are currently developing a Horizon online multiplayer game for both the PS5 and PC.

Two sources have verified that the project is in indeed real, with a third giving some brief details that it may feature a form of co-op. Customization is said to around the different tribes established in the Horizon franchise, however, we have not been able to verify either that, nor the details on whether or not the online would feature any sort of co-op, or PvP.

With Horizon Zero Dawn having been released only 5 years ago, the game obviously holds up quite well, but it seems like this isn't stopping Sony from remaking it already, following a trend that has started with The Last of Us Part 1. As the Japanese company has yet to confirm anything regarding the matter, however, we must take what has been revealed today with a grain of salt.

The original Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4.

