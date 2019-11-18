PlatinumGames to Share More About Babylon’s Fall Before 2019 Is Over

PlatinumGames, the Japanese gaming studio known for titles like Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, NieR: Automata, Astral Chain and Star Fox Zero/Guard, is still working on Babylon's Fall as confirmed today to Japanese website Automaton by Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito.

That is good news for anyone who really enjoyed the brief teaser trailer showcased at E3 2018. Truth to be told, though, we don't know much about Babylon's Fall other than it was targeting a 2019 release date on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

The publisher and the developer only shared a brief statement alongside the original announcement, describing it as a 'brand-new, ground-breaking project'. PlatinumGames Studio Head Atsushi Inaba went on to describe Babylon's Fall as a 'new challenge' for the development team, in a short blog post published on the studio's official website.

The teaser trailer does, however, paint an intriguing medieval fantasy setting with the lore timeline; we've compiled it below. Lastly, as you can see in the featured image, the video ends with four humans facing the entrance of a castle or fortress, suggesting Babylon's Fall could be a cooperative action RPG.

CE5000 - Discovery of the Oversoul During Albenland's era of expansion, its people discover an energy source known as the Oversoul. CE5017 - The Age of Dawn After years of experimentation, the Helos Empire succeeds in developing weapons that harness the Oversoul. CE5048 - The Oversoul Prophecies A small group of seers hailing from all kingdoms use crystallized Oversoul fragments to predict the future and write down these prophecies in the Ephesian Book. CE5089 - The Apocalypse The seers have visions of an all-consuming darkness. CE5097 - Waland's Journey By order of the Helos Empire, Waland travels to the darklands in the far south, foretold by the Ephesian Book as the location of mankind's revival. CE5108 - The Soul Riots With resentment rising against the ruling class over its use of the Oversoul, riots break out among the masses. CE5111 - World War As the rulers of each kingdom turn against their respective populaces, the riots escalate into full-blown war. CE5200 - Divine Punishment Disgusted by humanity's unwillingness to learn from its past mistakes, the Elder gods unleash their wrath upon mankind. CE5205 - Birth of a Goddess With the purpose of rescuing humanity from the brink of extinction, a new Goddess, Gaia, is born. CE5208 - Birth of a New World Gaia creates a new world in order to give humanity one last chance. CE5220 - Age of Harmony Humans begin to inhabit the new world and a period of peace follows. CE5336 - Scholars of Gaia Concerned about people losing their faith in Gaia, the high priest Darius forms a consort known as the Scholars of Gaia. CE5347 - End of a Dream The public execution of a nonbeliever by the Scholars of Gaia creates tension among the masses. CE5356 - War of Beliefs Unable to overcome their ideological differences, the Scholars of Gaia and the Helios Order start engaging in frequent skirmishes. CE5385 - Spread of the Soul Plague The unexplained outbreak of the soul plague prompts the different factions to capitalize on the people's fear and expand their efforts to convert the masses. CE5430 - New World Academy Fearing for the future of mankind after rediscovering the Ephesian Book, the seer Maria forms the New World Academy amid the rapidly worsening war. CE5450 - Punishment On the Day of Judgment, Gaia turns against mankind. CE5475 - Awakening Deep within the Shrine of Souls, the Nomads are born. CE5500 - Rebirth Led by the Nomads, humanity strikes back against Gaia.