Bayonetta 3 Day One Update Improves Naive Angel Mode, Tweaks Balance and More

The Bayonetta 3 day one update is now live, bringing new features and improvements to the latest entry in the series by PlatinumGames.

The 1.1.0 update, which has gone live ahead of the game's release tomorrow, October 28th, introduces improvements to the Naive Angel Mode, which can be activated immediately when starting the game for the first time.

Naive Angel Mode, which can be activated to lower the amount of violence and sexual content, can now be used in more scenes. Also, Naive Angel Mode can now be activated when starting the game for the first time.

After starting the game, you can change the Naive Angel Mode setting from “Options > “Screen Display”. However, you cannot do so while in the middle of a chapter. You can change it either from the Title Screen or from “Options” in “Chapter Menu”.

The Bayonetta 3 day one update also introduces Online functionality and makes some unspecified general and balance adjustments.

Online

High-scores and best times can now be uploaded in the “Online Leaderboards” section.

Here’s the various ways to upload your high-scores and best times:

Press the + button on the result screen after clearing a chapter

Select a chapter you’ve cleared as well as the difficulty level in “Chapter Menu” → “Online Leaderboards” and press the + button

Select a chapter you’ve cleared in “Chapter Menu” → “Play History” and press the + button

If you obtain a “Platinum” rating for your score or time before downloading this update, the score or time will be adjusted to match the target value of the “Platinum” rating

The “Total Time” for each chapter will be revised if your time is faster than the target value.

General

Game balance has been adjusted.

Other adjustments were made to improve the game play experience.

Bayonetta 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on October 28th worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.

Bayonetta 3 is the series’ best entry yet, offering an engaging universe-hopping story, bombastic cinematic moments, and refined action that’s both accessible and deeper than ever before. The game can feel slightly hemmed in on the Switch, but Platinum pummels every bit of possible performance out of the hardware. Whether you and Bayonetta have history or not, this is an engagement not to be missed.