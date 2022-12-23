The Wonderful 101: Remastered Luka’s Mission DLC Gets New Sneak Peek Video

Despite the long silence on the matter, PlatinumGames is still working hard on The Wonderful 101: Remastered additional content that was promised during the game's Kickstarter campaign, finally providing the first look at it today.

In a new short video shared online today, the Japanese developer shared a first off-screen look at the Luka's Mission DLC, a platforming-shooting side mission starring one of the game's main characters. You can check out the video below.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the remaster of one of the finest action games developed by PlatinumGames. While the remaster is not without issues, it is a solid offering that finally lets more players experience it, as we highlighted in our review.

I underestimated The Wonderful 101 when it first launched and barely played it. Now that it's on Nintendo Switch, I believe the hype. This is an incredible action game when it truly gets going, I only wish the depth allowed by the battle system was obvious from the first mission, instead of much later. Also, this isn't the perfect remaster, as I had hoped for a smoother 60FPS on all platforms, and that's not quite what has been delivered. Despite that though, I can't help but feel The Wonderful 101 is the best version of an already amazing game, and the extra content, visual refinements, quality of life improvements, and remastered music all enhance the experience.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A release date for the Luka's Mission DLC has yet to be confirmed, but we will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more information is shared, so stay tuned for all the latest news.