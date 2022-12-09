Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced for Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, the first spin-off of the series created by PlatinumGames, has been announced for Nintendo Switch.

The new game from the Japanese studio, which has been revealed with a new trailer during The Game Awards 2022 show, will see players control the young apprentice witch Cereza as she goes on a journey in a forbidden forest to obtain the powers she needs to save her mother. Accompanying her on a journey will be the demon Cheshire who will provide assistance during combat, exploration and puzzle solving.

While Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon only launches this coming March, players can get a first taste of the experience via Bayonetta 3, as the game includes a brief playable teaser that can be unlocked with some in-game items.

Players who want a sneak peek of the game won’t have to wait long at all. In fact, a brief playable teaser for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon can be accessed within Bayonetta 3. Players who purchased the Old Picture Book at Rodin’s shop, The Gates of Hell, using in-game currency and unlocked it with three keys will be able to access it.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on Nintendo Switch on March 17th, 2023.