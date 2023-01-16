Scalebound May Be In The Works Again – Rumor

PlatinumGames' Scalebound is probably one of the most known games that were canceled before release. Some of the game's most unique features have been used in other games from the studio, such as Astral Chain and Bayonetta 3, but it seems we haven't heard the last of the game yet.

Speaking during the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, host Speshal_Nick, who correctly revealed information related to Xbox games in the past, revealed that PlatinumGames is working with Microsoft again to bring back Scalebound. This new collaboration is still very early, however, so it's not clear if the game will be picked up from where it was left off, or if it will be a complete overhaul.

That PlatinumGames wanted to eventually work again on Scalebound isn't a mystery, as studio head Atsushi Inaba stated back in 2020 and again last year that the studio would be open to working on the game if the opportunity presented itself again. Until recently, Xbox's head Phil Spencer hadn't contacted the Japanese studio, but things may have changed in the past few weeks.

PlatinumGames' latest title, and one of those incorporating mechanics from Scalebound, is Bayonetta 3. Released on Nintendo Switch last year, it is one of the best action games released in the past few years, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Bayonetta 3 is the series’ best entry yet, offering an engaging universe-hopping story, bombastic cinematic moments, and refined action that’s both accessible and deeper than ever before. The game can feel slightly hemmed in on the Switch, but Platinum pummels every bit of possible performance out of the hardware. Whether you and Bayonetta have history or not, this is an engagement not to be missed.