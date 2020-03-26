PlatinumGames Schedules Last Big News for April 1st, While The Wonderful 101 Remastered Gets Gameplay Video

Japanese studio PlatinumGames had a lot of exciting announcements for its fans in 2020. First of all, The Wonderful 101 Remastered, which got crowdfunded via Kickstarter and is now headed to PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in less than two months.

The second announcement was Project G.G., Hideki Kamiya's new project as well as the first owned and self-published IP of PlatinumGames. Considered the last game in Kamiya's so-called hero trilogy (after Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101), Project G.G. features a big hero possibly inspired by Ultraman fighting against huge Kaiju-like monsters.

Project GG Won’t Be Set in Japan, It’ll Be More Than an Action Game and It’s Not Too Far Off

The third news was the opening of a brand new PlatinumGames office in Tokyo, with the specific focus to develop live service games for the first time in the studio's history.

However, there is still one last announcement left and today, PlatinumGames informed fans that all will be unveiled on April 1st.

The fourth #Platinum4 announcement is on its way! Look to the stars on 04.01 for more...https://t.co/GLRQg6RNI8 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) March 26, 2020

Of course, this is in addition to the studio's existing projects: Babylon's Fall for Square Enix and Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo. Meanwhile, PlatinumGames also shared the first gameplay trailer for The Wonderful 101 Remastered; you may check it out below.

Over 100 unique and dazzling heroes, each with their own backstories and Emblems!

Change weapons in a Flash with the “unite morph” system! Draw shapes to switch between swords, whips, hammers, and more to battle with strategy and flair!

Unite morphs can be more than just weapons! Build hang gliders and bridges to cross chasms, and bounce and Blast your way to great heights! Use your smarts as well as your strength to solve puzzles and persevere!

Don't forget-a hero's true calling is protection! Rescue the citizens you come across and Your bravery will inspire them to unite up! For a limited time, of course.

Your missions will take around the world! Through cities, across the Ocean Floor, deep in the jungle, and to a host of exciting locations