PlatinumGames Tokyo Founded to Focus on Developing Live Service Games

The foundation of PlatinumGames Tokyo is the third announcement planned by the Japanese game developer, after The Wonderful 101 Remastered and Project GG.

This new office will focus specifically on developing live service games, as revealed by Vice President and Studio Head Atsushi Inaba.

In all the endeavors I’ve described so far – creating original titles, developing a robust in-house engine, and working with partners – the key element is, of course, our development staff. We’re always actively expanding our Osaka office, but by branching out and establishing a new development hub in Tokyo, we’ll expand our staff and our skills even further. I want us to be able to realize as many of our creative goals as possible, and to do that, I think we need to advance our development both in Osaka and Tokyo.

This isn’t a simple physical expansion. It represents a step towards a new challenge for us: Console live ops game development.

Console Live Ops Development

So far, the name PlatinumGames has been nearly synonymous with single-player action games. But going forward, we’re looking to expand into new genres and styles of play. One of these new challenges for us is console live ops game development. These aren’t games we’d work on until they were done, and that’s all – rather, we’d continue working on them to provide new content long after release. We want to explore this ongoing development pattern in the home console space.

Our new Tokyo office will play a major role as we expand into live ops game development. The starting core members of our future live ops team who’ll be working there are already a part of PlatinumGames.

PlatinumGames Tokyo is home to both developers interested in refining PlatinumGames-style gameplay and developers who are interested in exploring live ops support. They’ll be hard at work on electrifying content for you soon.