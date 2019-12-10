Babylon’s Fall First Gameplay Trailer Shows High-Speed Combat

Babylon's Fall, the action game in development by Square Enix and Platinum Games, received its first gameplay trailer today.

The new trailer, shown during today's State of Play, showcases the game's high-speed action combat and unique visual style, which is achieved through the "Brushwork Filter".

Resident Evil 3 Remake Gets First Trailer; April 2020 Release Date Confirmed

Sadly, not much has been said about the game. More information is expected to come during Summer 2020.

Spectral swords and high-flying action. Square Enix and Platinum Games unite to bring Babylon's Fall to PS4.

Some screenshots have also been shared on the Official PlayStation Blog, and you can find them below.

Babylon’s Fall is a brand new game from Square Enix, developed in partnership with renowned action specialists PlatinumGamesInc (Bayonette series, Nier: Automata) In our new teaser trailer, unveiled during the State of Play broadcast earlier today, take an early look at the game’s fluid action gameplay for the first time as well its striking brushstroke visual art-style delivered by the original “Brushwork Filter”. Keep your eyes open for more information about Babylon’s Fall this summer.







Babylon's Fall is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and PC. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.