New Pixel 4a Leak Shows Handset With Punch-Hole Camera Wrapped in Fabric-Type Case

Just a couple of days after the Pixel 4a was shown live without any protective cover strapped on, here’s another look at the upcoming mid-ranger, but this time in a unique fabric-type case. It may hide the rear side of the Pixel 4a, but at least we get to take a look at the primary physical changes expected from this affordable handset running stock Android.

Rear Camera and Fingerprint Cutout Simply Repeat What Previous Pixel 4a Design Leaks Have Shown

A Pixel 4a live image gallery was shared by TechDroider who goes onto say that this model is ‘small’. Considering that it’s display size is said to measure between 5.7-5.8 inches diagonally according to details provided by CAD renders, we would conclude that as a tiny screen by today’s standards. There’s a punch-hole camera on the top-left corner of the smartphone, and it’s small enough to not get noticed. While this design approach means the Pixel 4a won’t get Soli-based gesture support, it also won’t sport that large top bezel.

Live Pixel 4a Images Show Front Display Offering Full-Screen Experience Coupled With a Punch-Hole Camera

Instead, these leaked Pixel 4a live images show Google has opted for a cleaner design choice and that’s a step in the right direction if you take a look at the company’s choices so far. The rear side doesn’t show anything different, as there’s a single camera, coupled with a circular fingerprint scanner. The placement of the fingerprint reader indicates that the Pixel 4a won’t sport an OLED screen with a high refresh rate, as Google most probably wants to keep production costs down to a minimum.









In terms of hardware specifications, the Pixel 4a isn’t going to be winning any awards for the fastest Android smartphone in the world, but it will easily get the job done. According to previous leaks, this model is said to sport a Snapdragon 730, with a possibility of a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 variant launching later in the year. The expected launch of the Pixel 4a could take place during Google’s online-based I/O keynote, and if we’re lucky, Google will stamp an affordable price this year too.

Does this Pixel 4a live image gallery make you want to upgrade? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Twitter (TechDroider)