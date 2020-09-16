Today, Apple has seen fit to release watchOS 7 to the public. The update was initially announced at Apple's WWDC 2020 and after resting months in the development and beta stage, the company has decided to release it for all compatible Apple Watch models. If you're interested in checking out what's new in the update, check out the entire, detailed watchOS 7 changelog below.

Official watchOS 7 Final Changelog and Release Notes

As mentioned earlier, watchOS 7 is available on all compatible Apple Watch models. This includes the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5. Apple Watch is a major upgrade in terms of the features it brings to the table. It includes the new watch face staring feature, Sleep Tracking for the first time has been introduced, Sleep Mode, new watch faces, hand washing feature, and improvements in workouts. watchOS 7 Final Released with Sleep Tracking, New Watch Faces, Workouts and More Check out the watchOS 7 changelog below for more details.

watchOS 7 makes Apple Watch more powerful and more personal than ever before—with new ways to discover and share watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types. Stay connected to your loved ones by pairing an Apple Watch for a family member to your iPhone with Family Setup. And watchOS 7 includes the Memoji app, cycling directions in Maps, and Siri language translation. Watch Faces New Stripes face that lets you select the number of stripes you want, choose colors, and rotate the angle to create a watch face that reflects your style (Series 4 and later)

New Typograph face with numerals in classic, modern, and rounded type styles and displayed in Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, or Roman (Series 4 and later)

New Artist face created in collaboration with Geoff McFetridge that animates and morphs into a new creation with the time or when you tap the display

New Memoji watch face features all the Memoji you have created and all of the Memoji characters (Series 4 and later)

New GMT face that tracks a second time zone displaying a 12-hour inner dial with local time, and a 24-hour outer dial (Series 4 and later)

New Chronograph Pro face that records time on scales of 60, 30, 6, or 3 seconds, or measures speed based on time traveled over a fixed distance with the new tachymeter (Series 4 and later)

New Count Up face lets you easily track elapsed time by tapping the bezel (Series 4 and later)

Share watch faces with Messages and Mail, or post a link online

Discover and download curated watch faces from your favorite apps in the App Store or from websites and social media

Support for rich complications on the X-Large face

New color filters available to customize the Photos face

New World Clock, Moon Phase, Altimeter, Camera Remote and Sleep complications Sleep New Sleep app to help you meet your sleep duration goal with sleep tracking, custom sleep schedules, and a view of sleep trends over time

Uses data from the accelerometer to detect when you are awake and when you are asleep

Sleep mode minimizes distractions by turning on Do Not Disturb and turning off Raise to Wake and the display

Wake up with alarm sounds and haptics on your watch

Option to receive reminders to charge your watch before your scheduled bedtime and reminders when your watch is fully charged Handwashing Automatic handwashing detection using motion sensors and microphone

Once hand washing is detected, 20 second countdown starts

Receive encouragement to keep washing for the recommended 20 seconds when watch detects you’ve stopped early

Option to be reminded to wash your hands when arriving home

Review how many times and how long you washed your hands in the Health app on iPhone

Available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later Family Setup Use your iPhone to pair and manage a watch for your family members, with their own phone number and Apple ID

Screen Time and Downtime support for managing contacts, setting communication limits, and scheduling time away from the screen

Schooltime mode turns on Do Not Disturb, limits interaction, and replaces watch face with distinctive yellow clock

Set a custom Schooltime schedule and view times when watch exits mode

Users 13 and under can track Move minutes instead of active calories, and can track walking, running, and cycling workouts with more accurate metrics

Set up one-time, recurring, or time-based location notifications for family members

Send money to family members and review transactions of users under 18 with Apple Cash Family (US only)

Family members have the option to share their activity and health data, and will be notified when you create automatic location notifications

Requires Family Sharing and can be used with up to five family members

Available on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 and later Memoji New Memoji app to create new Memoji or customize existing Memoji

New hairstyles, more age options, and three new Memoji stickers

Use your Memoji creations in the Memoji watch face

Send Memoji stickers in Messages Maps Turn by turn directions with larger font sizes that are easier to read

Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is

Search for and add places optimized for cyclists to your route, like a bike shop

Support for cycling directions is available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Shanghai, and Beijing Siri On-device dictation for faster and more reliable request handling and further protecting privacy (Series 4 and later, US English only)

Translate phrases right on your wrist, with support for over 50 language pairs

Adds support for Announce Messages Other features and improvements: Change goals for exercise minutes and stand or roll hours in the Activity app

New custom algorithms in the Workout app for Dance, Functional Strength Training, Core Training, and Cooldowns for accurate tracking of relevant metrics

Redesigned and renamed Fitness app on iPhone with streamlined summary and sharing tabs

Manage health and safety features of Apple Watch in the Health app on iPhone with new Health Checklist

New Mobility metrics measured by Apple Watch available in the Health app, including low-range VO 2 max, stair ascent speed, stair descent speed, and six-minute walk estimate

max, stair ascent speed, stair descent speed, and six-minute walk estimate ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates

Support for additional interactions on Apple Watch Series 5 without having to wake the display including access to Control Center and Notification Center, the ability to change watch faces, and more

Create group threads in Messages

Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view

New Shortcuts app to access and run shortcuts you have previously created

Add shortcuts to your watch face as a complication

Share your audiobooks with Family Sharing

Search now available in the Music app

Redesigned Wallet app

Digital car key support in Wallet (Series 5)

View downloaded media in Music, Audiobooks, and Podcasts apps

Current location available for World Clock and Weather apps Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The changelog is huge and this just shows the amount of work Apple put in its latest operating system for the Apple Watch. For more details on watchOS 7, check out our launch post of the platform.

Have you installed watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch yet? Let us know in the comments.