Apple offered the Apple Watch Series 5 in a stunning white ceramic finish for the Edition model, but also considered releasing it in black.

Have a Look at this Marvelous Apple Watch Edition Series 5 Prototype in Black Ceramic Finish

There are a lot of buying choices when it comes to Apple Watch. There is the entry-level Sport model, then the stainless steel one and then the top-tier Edition variant crafted from titanium. But, with the Series 5, Apple offered the Edition model made from ceramic, in white color, to be more exact.

‘At Least’ One Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Model Is Scheduled for a Release in First Week of August, Claims Tipster

But, according to a photo shared by Mr. White on Twitter, the black ceramic Edition watch almost happened and Apple even made a prototype of it. It looks stunning, but Apple shelved the color option and we might have a reason why.

Apple Watch S5 Edition Black Ceramic pic.twitter.com/XgNgObxq7n — Mr·White (@laobaiTD) June 16, 2021

Right now, you have the option of getting the Space Black finish of the Apple Watch in both stainless steel and and titanium options. The stainless steel model however, looks eerily similar to the ceramic version, which makes us believe that could be the reason why Apple shelved the black ceramic Edition watch completely. After all, what is the point of releasing a model of Apple Watch when people won't be able to differentiate it from one another at all!

Anyway, we really wish the black ceramic model happened. Maybe next time.