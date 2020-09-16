tvOS 14 with Home Automation Update, 4K YouTube Support, AirPods Audio Sharing Now Available for Download

Apple has finally seeded tvOS 14 to the general public. The update arrives a week after Apple seeded the final beta to developers. tvOS 14 introduces a bunch of new additions and updates to existing features so be sure to check that out.

Download: tvOS 14 Final Version for Apple TV 4K, HD Now Available After resting in the beta stage for months, tvOS 14 is available for all compatible Apple TV models which include the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. If you're you're not familiar with the technique, here's how to update to tvOS 14. Simply follow the step by step instructions below.

1. The first thing that you have to do is Turn on your Apple TV.

How to Clean Install tvOS 14 Final Version on Apple TV HD

2. Now launch the Settings app.

3. Once you do that, scroll down and select System.

4. Now open Software Update and install tvOS 14 from here.

Make sure that during the update process you do not turn off your TV or unplug Apple TV. If you do that, you will end up bricking your device.

tvOS 14 brings a new Home section in the Control Center which will allow you to control your devices connected to the HomeKit. This makes Apple Tv a hub for all your controls. There is also a new HomeKit camera feed mode made specifically for larger displays of the television. You can also view the feed in Picture-in-Picture mode, so you can keep an eye out while enjoying your favorite show.

Apple Arcade has also received an update as it now supports multiple users. This means that each individual can keep a track of their own progress in the game, leaderboards, game levels, invites, and more. tvOS 14 also brings support for additional gaming controllers which includes the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 as well as Xbox Adaptive Controllers. Apple TV games can now take advantage of the haptic feedback built into the controllers.

You also get the option to manually choose a screensaver category. Other than that, YouTube on Apple TV will also gain support for 4K videos for the first time. Apart from this, tvOS 14 also adds AirPods Audio Sharing for an immersive experience. APple has also seeded watchOS 7, iOS 14 to the public, so be sure to check that out as well.

That's all there is to it, folks. Have you updated to tvOS 14 yet? Let us know in the comments.