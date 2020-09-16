Apple has released tvOS 14 to all users today with a bunch of new features and upgrades. If you have an Apple TV HD, you have the option available to perform a clean install tvOS 14.

How to Clean Install tvOS 14 Final Version on Apple TV HD

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released tvOS 14 for all compatible Apple TV models. This includes the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. On the Apple TV HD, you have the option and luxury to perform a clean install of tvOS 14. Take note that you cannot perform a clean install on the Apple TV 4K. This is due to the fact that the Apple TV 4K does not house a USB-C port. So clean installing tvOS 14 is only available for the Apple TV HD. Before we go ahead with the tutorial, you will need a USB-C cable to go through the process.

1. The first thing that you have to do is download the IPSW file from this link and save it on your desktop.

2. Now, you have to connect your Apple TV HD to your MC or Mac using a USB-C cable.

3. Once you do that, launch iTunes.

4. Your Apple TV will show up on iTunes on the top left corner of the interface. Click on the small Apple TV icon to reveal more details.

5. Now, click on the Restore Apple TV button while you hold the Left Shift Key on (Windows) and the Left Option Key on (macOS).

6. Select tvOS 14 firmware file that you downloaded earlier.

7. iTunes will extract the file and restore your Apple TV. You will receive a prompt that will let you know that the process was successful.

That's all that you have to do in order to clean install tvOS 14 on your Apple TV HD. tvOS 14 brings a bunch of new features and updates for existing features. You will enjoy YouTube in 4K, multiple user support in Apple Arcade, Home Automation, and more. Check out our release post for more details.

Have you installed tvOS 14 on your Apple TV yet? Let us know how you like it.