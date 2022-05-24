Apple Announces 2022 Pride Edition Apple Watch Bands and Watch Faces, Here’s How to Add Them

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce the new Pride Edition Apple Watch Bands and Watch Faces. The two new Pride Edition bands include the new Sport Loop and Nike Sports Loop. You can buy the new bands starting May 6 but the new watch faces are available right now. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Sees Fit to Announce New Pride Edition Apple Watch Bands and Watch Faces - This is How You Can Add Them

Starting with the new Pride Edition Watch Bands, you can buy the Sport Loop and Nike Sport Loop for $49 from Apple's online store and the Apple Store app. Moreover, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to Nike's online store. As for what you can expect, the Sports Loop has the word "pride" woven into the band.

In terms of the color of the Sports Loop, you will find the rainbow and the various colors from the pride flags including black, pink, light blue, pink, and brown. The Nike Sports Loop "celebrates the full spectrum of the rainbow" with a matching rainbow-themed Nike Bounce face.

As for the new watch faces, the new Pride Threads and Nike Pride watch faces are available for all Apple Watch Series 4 users or newer models. The new watch faces will appear in the Face Gallery section. Take note that your Apple Watch must be running watchOS 8.6 and your iPhone must be running iOS 15.5 or newer.

This is how Apple describes the new watch faces.

This face brings together colors that represent the LGBT community. The threads morph to create the time and respond to the movement of your wrist. You can also tap each thread or rotate the Digital Crown to send a vibration across them.

How to Add The New Pride Watch Faces to Your Apple Watch

Step 1: The first thing that you have to do is launch the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on "Face Gallery" situated at the bottom.

Step 3: Select "Pride Threads" in the "New Watch Faces" section.

Step 4: Lastly, tap on "Add."

This is all that you have to do to add the new pride watch faces to your Apple Watch. You have the option available to choose a white or black background.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new watch faces and Apple Watch bands? Share your views with us in the comments.