Official Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Renders Leaked; Confirm 100x Zoom Branding and More

We've had more than our share of Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks this month. Everything ranging from its camera prowess, screen size, and battery capacity has been leaked on different occasions. Today, we get yet another look at the 5G version of Samsung's upcoming 2020 flagship. 91mobiles has received exclusive renders of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal. Let's take a look at them.









The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will come in three color variants; Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue. We can see two of them in the renders above. It would have been nice to see an Aura Glow variant thrown into the mix, and we hope that Samsung surprises us with it during launch.

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra Hands-on Video Shows Master Mockups’ Size Comparison, Camera Specs & No Audio Jack

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will come with 100x Zoom; price to start at $1,500

Rumors around the Galaxy S20 series' 100x Zoom prowess have been around since as early as last year. Samsung will likely use a mix of software and hardware to achieve that effect. It is only now we found out that it will only be available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra- which will use a 48 MP Telephoto lens capable of 10x optical zoom, instead of the 60 MP Telephoto lens on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. Additionally, this will also be the first Samsung device to employ a periscope camera- something we've seen quite a lot in Huawei devices.

The images also highlight some 100x and Space zoom branding around the camera module. Space Zoom branding could mean that Samsung will include some Pixel 4-like astrophotography features in the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Samsung is also reportedly scrapping its dual-aperture lens merely two years after it made its debut on the Galaxy S9 series.

Lastly, 91mobiles also managed to find out the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G's price. The base variant will reportedly cost a whopping $1,500, while the specced-out version will cost go for $1,700. The former will very likely come with 256 GB of storage, and the latter with 512 GB. Conflicting reports say that it could come with up to 16 GB of RAM, but we're yet to see any information that supports the claim.

