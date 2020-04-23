All Galaxy S20 Ultra Autofocus Issues Cannot Be Addressed Through Software Updates Alone, Says Samsung

The Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite its impressive 108MP camera, 100x Space Zoom, 120Hz refresh, and other features, still has a lot of issues mainly towards the optics side of things. Users had earlier complained of autofocus problems with the flagship and though Samsung has addressed those roadblocks with software updates, there’s only so much the company can do, at least according to it. What this means is that a majority of the Galaxy S20 Ultra autofocus issues cannot be resolved through firmware updates and here’s why.

The Problems Associated With the Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Is Partly Due to the Hardware Itself

If you believe that future updates would resolve those pesky Galaxy S20 Ultra autofocus issues, well you’ll be sorely disappointed. According to a Samsung representative, there’s a reason why the autofocus issue exists in the first place and it looks like no amount of software fixes will be able to eliminate the problem. Given below is an explanation provided in Korean, but PhoneArena was kind enough to provide an English translation.

Galaxy S20 Ultra With Exynos 990 Suffers From Autofocus, Overheating and Other Problems – Acceptable for a $1400 Handset?

“First of all, we are sorry for the confusion about the use. The S20 Ultra model is equipped with a high-pixel image sensor, which increases the size of the sensor, resulting in a shallow depth of field and a longer focal length of 10cm or more compared to previous Samsung models. Therefore, when shooting a close object, the background may be blurred, or out of focus may occur. The focal length is determined by the lens specifications, making it difficult to correct with software. We apologize for not being able to fully explain the focal length in advance. Thank you.”

Simply stated, if you are still experiencing autofocus problems with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, then there’s very little you or Samsung can do to remedy it and that’s a huge bummer. Bear in mind that this isn’t a cheap smartphone, and costs as much as a high-end notebook computer. Starting at $1399, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will lighten your wallet considerably, so what Samsung can do for the future is perhaps incorporate a lens of a smaller focal length with the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 range.

The 108MP camera sensor is the biggest in a smartphone in terms of megapixel count alone, and we can see additional uses for it in the future. However, since this is the first time Samsung is employing it in a flagship, we believe that some touch-ups will be required.