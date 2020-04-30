Galaxy S20 Ultra Owners are Reporting Broken Camera Glass

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a $1,400 flagship. The price alone makes it one of the most expensive smartphones to exist in the market, and Samsung's crown jewel as well. Samsung really outdid themselves by packing class-leading hardware in the device, and for anyone who is looking for a smartphone without any compromises, this is the one that you should be going for.

You would think that the Galaxy S20 Ultra would also be durable, after all, it costs so much and uses the same materials as the younger siblings. But as it turns out, users of the Galaxy S20 Ultra are reporting the camera glass breaking.

Galaxy S20 Ultra's Rear Camera Glass is Breaking, Users are Puzzled

The issue first emerged on the Samsung forums where a user talked about how the rear camera glass developed a hairline crack, and while at first, it did look like an isolated issue, a lot of the S20 Ultra owners started coming forward with the same issue. The crack looks odd at best, and seems like a physical defect rather than just an accidental issue that starts happening. Below are the pictures of how it looks.





As you can see, the phones are apparently in their respective cases, but the issue is still present. Also, looking at the formation of this crack, it looks like a very odd one, to begin with. It almost as if pressure was being put in a very methodical way. However, at the time of writing, the issue is only reported in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the younger siblings are so far free of this issue.

This crack pertaining to the Galaxy S20 Ultra makes sense in the way because the camera module on this device is absolutely massive, and at this point, it looks like a design flaw more than anything else.

What's saddening is that Samsung does not offer any warranty on cosmetic damages, at least not in their default warranty service. So far, we have not heard any official word from Samsung either.

Do you own a Galaxy S20 Ultra? Let us know your thoughts about this issue.