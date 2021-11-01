  ⋮  

NVIDIA’s Upgraded GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3080 12 GB Rumored To Launch in January Following December Unveil

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA is preparing to unveil three new GeForce RTX 30 & RTX 20 series graphics cards, the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB, RTX 3080 12 GB and RTX 2060 12 GB next month.

The information comes from hongxing2020 on Twitter who had previously reported that NVIDIA was prepping three new cards for launch in early 2022. According to the rumor, NVIDIA is going to unveil the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics cards in the coming month of December on 17th while the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB will be unveiled and launch the same day on 7th of December. The GeForce RTX 30 series offerings will be hitting retail shelves by the mid of January (11th).

Distributers In Pakistan Go Bonkers: Asking Scalped Prices For 4-Year Old Refurbished GPUs, ASUS Sets Insane MSRPs For South Asian Market

Recently, it was reported that NVIDIA was readying its 12 GB GeForce RTX 2060 variant for launch in Q1 2022 to tackle GPU shortages as those are now expected to persist throughout 2022. Following is the rumored launch plan:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB - 7th December Unveil / 7th December Launch

It is also unknown what will happen to the current three models. Could NVIDIA be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series? It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

Polish Retailer X-Kom Replacing GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs with Inadequate RTX 3060 LHR Cards

The other two cards in the works are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB memory. Now it looks like that the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB will stick with its existing core specifications while the upgraded RTX 3080 might feature a brand new Ampere GPU SKU with a wider 384-bit bus interface to support the 12 GB memory as opposed to the existing 320-bit bus and 10 GB memory capacity. The same leaker also revealed that the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER, now known as the RTX 3090 Ti, will be launching in early 2022 too. More information on that can be found here.

Currently, both NVIDIA and AMD are showing that they are moving away from producing any further mainstream GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory onboard, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years. Also, with the current market prices for GPUs still far above normal pricing, it is possible that Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are all three preparing newer cards with more pleasing additions for when the market finally decides to lower and plateau at more reasonable prices.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti/SUPER?
GPU NameAmpere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-350?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBC395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBC17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores3584486458886144614487041049610752
TMUs / ROPs112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112336 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82336 / 84
Base Clock1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHz1575 MHzTBA1440 MHz1400 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHz1770 MHzTBA1710 MHz1700 MHzTBA
FP32 Compute13 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs22 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPsTBA
RT TFLOPs25 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs44 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPsTBA
Tensor-TOPs101 TOPs192 TOPs163 TOPs183 TOPsTBA238 TOPs285 TOPsTBA
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps21 Gbps
Bandwidth384 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s608 GB/s672 GB/s760 GB/s936 GB/s1008 GB/s
TGP170W175W220W290W~300W320W350W450W
Price (MSRP / FE)$329 US$399 US$499 US$599 US$599 US?$699 US$1499 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)25th February 20212nd December 202029th October 202010th June, 2021Q1 2022?17th September 202024th September 2020Q1 2022?

News Source: Videocardz

