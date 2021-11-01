NVIDIA’s Upgraded GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB & RTX 3080 12 GB Rumored To Launch in January Following December Unveil
NVIDIA is preparing to unveil three new GeForce RTX 30 & RTX 20 series graphics cards, the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB, RTX 3080 12 GB and RTX 2060 12 GB next month.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB, RTX 2060 12 GB Unveil Rumored For Next Month, Launch in January 2022
The information comes from hongxing2020 on Twitter who had previously reported that NVIDIA was prepping three new cards for launch in early 2022. According to the rumor, NVIDIA is going to unveil the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB graphics cards in the coming month of December on 17th while the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB will be unveiled and launch the same day on 7th of December. The GeForce RTX 30 series offerings will be hitting retail shelves by the mid of January (11th).
11.1 update：
1. 2060 12G —12/7 on-shelf。
2.3070Ti 16G、3080/12G —12/17 PPT發佈, 2022/1/11 正式開賣。
— hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) November 1, 2021
Recently, it was reported that NVIDIA was readying its 12 GB GeForce RTX 2060 variant for launch in Q1 2022 to tackle GPU shortages as those are now expected to persist throughout 2022. Following is the rumored launch plan:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB - 17th December Unveil / 11th January Launch
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB - 7th December Unveil / 7th December Launch
It is also unknown what will happen to the current three models. Could NVIDIA be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series? It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.
The other two cards in the works are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB memory. Now it looks like that the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB will stick with its existing core specifications while the upgraded RTX 3080 might feature a brand new Ampere GPU SKU with a wider 384-bit bus interface to support the 12 GB memory as opposed to the existing 320-bit bus and 10 GB memory capacity. The same leaker also revealed that the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER, now known as the RTX 3090 Ti, will be launching in early 2022 too. More information on that can be found here.
Currently, both NVIDIA and AMD are showing that they are moving away from producing any further mainstream GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory onboard, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than in previous years. Also, with the current market prices for GPUs still far above normal pricing, it is possible that Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are all three preparing newer cards with more pleasing additions for when the market finally decides to lower and plateau at more reasonable prices.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti/SUPER?
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBC
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBC
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144
|6144
|8704
|10496
|10752
|TMUs / ROPs
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|336 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|336 / 84
|Base Clock
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1575 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1770 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|TBA
|FP32 Compute
|13 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|22 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|TBA
|RT TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|44 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|TBA
|Tensor-TOPs
|101 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|183 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|TBA
|Memory Capacity
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|384 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|760 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|1008 GB/s
|TGP
|170W
|175W
|220W
|290W
|~300W
|320W
|350W
|450W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$329 US
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|25th February 2021
|2nd December 2020
|29th October 2020
|10th June, 2021
|Q1 2022?
|17th September 2020
|24th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
