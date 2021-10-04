NVIDIA Allegedly Launching RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3070 Ti 16GB & RTX 2060 12GB By January 2022

According to Twitter user, @hongxing2020, NVIDIA will be launching three new graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 2060 in early 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3070 Ti SUPER 16 GB & RTX 2060 12 GB Rumored To Launch Early Next Year

The tweet states that NVIDIA isn't only prepping up new Ampere SUPER cards but also going to refresh its Turing lineup.

已經確認

nvidia 2022年1月 公開：

1.3090 SUPER

2.3070Ti 16G

3.2060 12G

之前的傳聞都是真的！ — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) October 4, 2021

If the above information is correct, then not only will we be seeing the new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER (GA102) graphics card, but also the RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB of memory. Also seen will be the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 12 GB of memory capacity.

Recently, it was reported that NVIDIA was readying its 12 GB GeForce RTX 2060 variant for launch in Q1 2022 to tackle GPU shortages as those are now expected to persist throughout 2022.

It is also unknown what will happen to the current three models. Could NVIDIA be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series? It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers more capacity than its Ti variant. But that would suggest that both RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti would end up with lower VRAM than the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series of desktop GPUs were also recently tweeted by @kopite7kimi:

Let's make a summary.

3090S 10752 24GB G6X

3080S 8960 12GB G6X

3070S 5888 8G G6X

3060S 5632 12G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

👀👀👀 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 22, 2021

The above tweet from September showed that we should be expecting to see NVIDIA release an RTX 3090 SUPER with 24GBs of memory, the RTX SUPER 3080 with 12GB memory, the RTX SUPER 3070 with 8GB of memory, and the RTX SUPER 3060 with 12GB of memory. It is possible that NVIDIA is removing their 8GB variants currently on the market to make way for stronger capacity GPUs. If so, then it would place them above AMD with their launch of the Radeon RX 6600 standard and XT variant with eight gigabytes onboard.

Currently, both NVIDIA and AMD are showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory onboard, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than previous years. Also, with the current market prices for GPUs still far above normal pricing, it is possible that Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are all three preparing newer cards with more pleasing additions for when the market finally decides to lower and plateau at more reasonable prices.

Source: @hongxing2020, @kopite7kimi