NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches In Q1 2022 To Tackle GPU Availability Issues

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a new version of its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card which could feature double the memory capacity to tackle the current gaming graphics card availability issue.

The latest report regarding the production and availability of the GeForce RTX 2060 is shared by Videocardz. According to the report, NVIDIA is planning to produce a large stock of its RTX 2060 GPUs for launch in January 2022. The reason is plain and simple, to tackle the graphics card and imminent GPU shortages that are expected in the first half of 2022.

If you go back a bit, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 was already resumed for production twice to meet the demand of gamers and ECafe's within Asian Pacific markets. The production was later halted to focus on the Ampere GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti as they got better in terms of availability. But a looming shortage has now been reported and the old Turing card is going to go back into production. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 retains the position of the 2nd best gaming graphics card on the Steam database, only being outpaced by the GeForce GTX 1060 that came before it.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 did get a SUPER refresh but this is the vanilla variant that will be produced. The card features the TU106-300 GPU and has been succeeded by the GA106 based GeForce RTX 3060 which features twice the VRAM and also has LHR blockade against a range of crypto mining algorithms. But that wasn't enough to stop miners from making use of the card as the latest NBMiner update has unlocked up to 70% of its mining potential and will be increased in further updates.

The solution to meet the demand of gamers is to put the GeForce RTX 2060 back in production but this time with twice the memory. NVIDIA is reportedly planning to feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory on the RTX 2060 graphics card which makes sense in the existing gaming market as should act as a decent 1080p gaming option. The first graphics cards are expected to land in January 2022 as said to board partners by NVIDIA itself. A relaunch of the GeForce RTX 2060 would mean that NVIDIA is not expecting the graphics card market to get any better in 2022. That's also made apparent by the recent price hikes that have started to increase after following a sharp decline in the last quarter.