NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB Graphics Card Unleashed Too, Faster Than RX 6800 For $599 US

In addition to its flagship, the RTX 3080 Ti, NVIDIA has also unveiled its brand new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The graphics card offers a 20% performance boost over the RTX 3070 & features faster performance than even the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti To Launch at $599 US, 20% Faster Than RTX 3070 & Faster Than RX 6800

After the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 6800 series, the GeForce RTX 3070 fell below the RX 6800 in terms of raster performance. While it did keep the lead with RTX and DLSS titles, NVIDIA decided that it was time to fully outpace the Radeon RX 6800 with a new Ti offering. The answer is the RTX 3070 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is designed to be a 1440p gaming solution and as such, it rocks the full GA104 GPU core based on Samsung's 8nm process node. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a bigger upgrade over its non-Ti brother than the RTX 3080 Ti, offering both increase cores and a faster VRAM configuration. Following are the specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is going to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of 290W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds will be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. As for design, the graphics card is rocking a slightly updated Founders Edition cooler. The standard RTX 3070 comes with a single 8-pin connector while the RTX 3070 Ti rocks a 12-pin micro-fit power interface and also a brand new PCB design which is similar to the irregular PCB designs featured on the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.

The graphics card also features a flow-through design vs the dual-fan cooler on the non-Ti variant. Display outputs include the standard 1 HDMI 2.1 & triple DP 2.0 interfaces. The card will officially be launching on 10th June.

