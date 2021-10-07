  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Gaming Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 21 Gbps Single-Sided Memory, 450W TDP & New Power Connector

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature An Entirely New Board Design With Single-Sided Memory

In a new rumor by Videocardz, it is stated that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER will be launching as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The card is going to be the new flagship aimed at enthusiasts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti To Feature An Entirely New Board Design With Single-Sided Memory, New Power Connectors & PCIe 5.0 Interface, Alleges Rumor

It looks like NVIDIA isn't going to give its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card the SUPER series branding but rather, release a new variant with the 'Ti' series branding. Most of the specs that have leaked out in rumors remain the same except the board design which is likely getting some major upgrades.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'Alleged' Specifications

First up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and this is expected to be a Titan-class card once again. Kopite7kimi had previously stated that NVIDIA is unlikely to use use the 3090 SUPER naming convention & go with something else considering that this is one of their top-tier product so the 'Ti' branding makes sense.

As for the specs, 3090 SUPER is expected to rock the full GA102 GPU core with 10752 cores and 24 GB GDDR6X memory. The memory will be faster-clocked thanks to improved dies from Micron, pushing speeds past 20 Gbps. The pricing may be kept the same at $1499 US (MSRP) but overall, we are looking at a minor 5% improvement. A previous rumor also stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER  graphics card will feature a TGP of over 400W. That's 50W more than the existing 3090 which means that we could be looking at faster clocks on GPU and VRAM.

Now, this is all that we have known for a while now so what's changed you ask? Well first up, we got a rumor of a brand new power connector that will come in the MicroFit form factor but it isn't going to look anything like the existing connector. The new 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready & will offer some current stability for the next-gen protocol which is expected to be introduced on the flagship card.

A major change for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be the addition of 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Running at 21 Gbps will require more power and more power translates to higher temps. We have already seen how the VRAM temperatures on GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card gets and especially the modules featured on the back-side. Having denser capacities modules will mean that NVIDIA could feature all the modules on the front side of the PCB (12 modules in total) which will yield slightly lower PCB and memory temperatures. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti won't be the only card getting these higher density modules as the rumor also mentions the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to get a similar 2GB module treatment.

As for the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to launch in January along with the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB and RTX 2060 12 GB.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications (Rumored):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti/SUPER?
GPU NameAmpere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-350?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBC395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBC17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores3584486458886144614487041049610752
TMUs / ROPs112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112336 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82336 / 84
Base Clock1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHz1575 MHzTBA1440 MHz1400 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHz1770 MHzTBA1710 MHz1700 MHzTBA
FP32 Compute13 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs22 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPsTBA
RT TFLOPs25 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs44 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPsTBA
Tensor-TOPs101 TOPs192 TOPs163 TOPs183 TOPsTBA238 TOPs285 TOPsTBA
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps21 Gbps
Bandwidth384 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s608 GB/s672 GB/s760 GB/s936 GB/s1008 GB/s
TGP170W175W220W290W~300W320W350W450W
Price (MSRP / FE)$329 US$399 US$499 US$599 US$599 US?$699 US$1499 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)25th February 20212nd December 202029th October 202010th June, 2021Q1 2022?17th September 202024th September 2020Q1 2022?

