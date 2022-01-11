NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Official: More Memory, More Cores & Higher Price

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card has been made official and is the latest within the Ampere lineup for gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Official: Features More Memory, More Cores & Higher Price

For the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 70 SM units which results in a total of 8960 CUDA cores, a 3% increase over the standard RTX 3080. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card is suggested to have a TDP of 350W and will operate at a base clock of 1260 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Pre-Orders Start Today, EVGA’s FTW3 Ultra Triple Slot Custom Model Pictured

In terms of memory, the updated GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 12 GB of memory and that too is the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 912 GB / s or a 20% increase over the 10 GB variant.

The reception of this card mostly depends on its pricing. While the MSRP of $ 699 US was never true for the GeForce RTX 3080, the same can be expected for the 12 GB variant. It will slide between the RTX 3080 10 GB and RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB graphics card so expect around $ 899- $ 999 US as an MSRP & realistic pricing should be expected over $ 1500 US. As for performance, the card may end up being really close to the RTX 3080 Ti at a lower price point.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 276mm2 276mm2 Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 TBC Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 TBC Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1550 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1780 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W Price (MSRP / FE) $1499 US $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) 27th January 2022 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

For those pre-ordering the graphics card today, do note that you will require the latest graphics driver to enable support for the card within your PC. For the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, the green team has launched the latest GeForce 511.17 WHQL drivers which not only add support but also feature several optimizations and bug fixes. Since the official driver is only available now and NVIDIA didn't send the press any support prior, you will see our review of the card tomorrow.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Custom Models: