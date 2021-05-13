Nothing Is Stopping Insomniac From Developing a New Sunset Overdrive
Nothing is stopping Insomniac Games from developing a new entry in the Sunset Overdrive series, according to the original game's director.
Speaking with GQ, Insomniac's Marcus Smith revealed that there is really nothing stopping the studio from developing a new entry in the series, as the IP is owned by the studio.
Is there any life left in the Sunset Overdrive franchise, given it used to be an Xbox exclusive?
I mean, never say never is my approach. Obviously, we’re part of Sony now, but we own the IP and so there’s nothing really stopping us other than we have a lot of really exciting things in our future.
Marcus Smith added that he would love to develop a new Sunset Overdrive game, as he feels like there are a lot of stories that could be told in that universe.
I suppose the question is would you want to make another one?
I would. I think there are a lot of stories that can be told in that universe and I would love to return to it. I had a lot of fun making that game.
While this is far from being a confirmation that the Sunset Overdrive franchise will continue in some form, it is nice to hear that it hasn't been forgotten. Something may be brewing already, as a new trademark related to the franchise has been recently registered by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Sunset Overdrive is now available on PC and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about Insomniac's open-world game by checking out our review of the PC version.
Sunset Overdrive is one of the very few open-world games that sets itself apart from the competition with its unique and wacky setting, Parkour system and hectic gameplay experience, and all these are faithfully represented in the PC port. While solid, the port does lack some features that are expected out of a PC game in this day and age: this, coupled with the removal of co-op multiplayer, ends up damaging the experience. If you have no other mean of enjoying the game, however, Sunset Overdrive on PC is more than worthy of your time and money.
