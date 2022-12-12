Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation Store Page Is Now Live

It has been some time since we heard or saw anything of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the next entry in the series developed by Insomniac Games, but it seems like something regarding it may be coming in the next few days.

Earlier today, the game's PlayStation Store page has gone live in Europe. The page sadly doesn't reveal anything new about the game, but it is clear that it has not gone live by mistake, as Insomniac Games' Community Director told fans on Twitter to add the game to their wishlist.

Click that wishlist and follow button! https://t.co/pRTTXhKH5O — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) December 12, 2022

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PlayStation Store going live isn't the only recent happening that suggests some new announcement or reveal may be coming soon, as late last month, Venom's actor Tony Todd suggested that something would be coming soon. With a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropping tomorrow, it wouldn't be surprising for Insomniac to take advantage of the buzz surrounding the upcoming movie to drop some news about their anticipated game as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed 2023 release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.